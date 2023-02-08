Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.87-1.93 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 3,295,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 170.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

