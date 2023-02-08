Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.97-1.12 EPS.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

D traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 4,834,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

