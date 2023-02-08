Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.93.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,597. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

