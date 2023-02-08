Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.01. 226,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,377. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

