Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $1,020,000.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $201,847.45.

On Monday, December 19th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80.

On Friday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 556,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,504,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

