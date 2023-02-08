Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:DIV opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.