DFI.Money One Day Volume Reaches $16.40 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $1,316.20 or 0.05753028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

