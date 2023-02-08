Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Trading Down 6.7%

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.03 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40). 91,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 53,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.90 ($0.43).

Devolver Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.87 million and a P/E ratio of 478.57.

About Devolver Digital

(Get Rating)

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.