DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.64 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $250,688.46 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.81 or 0.00432000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017986 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

