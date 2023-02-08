Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 716,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 569,958 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

