DataHighway Tops 24-Hour Volume of $379,132.55 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $84.02 million and $379,132.55 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00011424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,070,896 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.63175662 USD and is up 12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $406,379.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

