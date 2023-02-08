DataHighway (DHX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.02 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $84.02 million and $379,132.55 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00011424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,070,896 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.63175662 USD and is up 12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $406,379.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

