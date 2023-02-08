Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.48. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 7,529 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
