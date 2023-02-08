Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.58

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.48. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 7,529 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

About Data I/O

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

