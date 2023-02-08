Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.50

Danone S.A. (EPA:BNGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.50 ($54.30) and traded as low as €50.31 ($54.10). Danone shares last traded at €50.74 ($54.56), with a volume of 1,649,190 shares trading hands.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

