Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.50

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.50 ($54.30) and traded as low as €50.31 ($54.10). Danone shares last traded at €50.74 ($54.56), with a volume of 1,649,190 shares trading hands.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.47.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

