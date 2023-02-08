Dai Price Hits $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $147.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00446914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,844.57 or 0.29605434 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00400271 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,803,984,646 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

