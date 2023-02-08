CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $12.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of CBAY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

