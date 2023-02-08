CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,377 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

