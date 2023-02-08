CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $7.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.35. 280,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.36 and its 200 day moving average is $501.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

