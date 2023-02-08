CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.47. The stock had a trading volume of 302,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,848. The firm has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.78 and its 200-day moving average is $343.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.