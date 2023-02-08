CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $208.59. 368,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,620. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.