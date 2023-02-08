CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 646,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

