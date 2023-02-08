CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. 5,134,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,503,898. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $473.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

