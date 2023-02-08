CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70 to $8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.86.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,062,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,777. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.13.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 18,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

