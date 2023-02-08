CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $71,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS Health stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,149. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.
Featured Stories
