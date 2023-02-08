CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $71,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,149. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.