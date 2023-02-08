CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.70 EPS.

CTS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,270. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CTS by 136.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CTS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

