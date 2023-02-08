Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.27.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

CCK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 806,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Crown by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.