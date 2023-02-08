Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.27.
Crown Stock Performance
CCK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 806,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown (CCK)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.