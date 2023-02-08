Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Crown Stock Down 0.5 %

CCK traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 575,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Crown by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

