Critical Analysis: Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) & Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) and Orion Oyj are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orient Overseas (International) and Orion Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas (International) $16.83 billion 0.68 $7.13 billion N/A N/A Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 6.02 $229.29 million $0.80 32.83

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Orion Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orient Overseas (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Orion Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orient Overseas (International) pays an annual dividend of $34.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.2%. Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Orion Oyj pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A Orion Oyj 18.72% 27.56% 17.07%

Volatility & Risk

Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Orient Overseas (International) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services, as well as technology and consulting services. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories, as well as consumers with pets. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio for the treatment of asthma and COPD; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

