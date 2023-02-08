Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 3,870 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,229. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.