Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 250 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.79.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.