Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

Coty Stock Down 3.8 %

COTY traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 4,104,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,871. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Insider Transactions at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Coty by 5.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

