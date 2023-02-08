CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CoreCivic also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.50 EPS.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
Shares of CXW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 1,801,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic
Institutional Trading of CoreCivic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 38.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
