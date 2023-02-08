CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CoreCivic also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.50 EPS.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 1,801,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,421.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,497. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 38.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also

