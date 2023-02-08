Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $17.79. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 132,414 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,458,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,617 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 143,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.