Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $17.79. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 132,414 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper-Standard (CPS)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.