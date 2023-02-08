Compound Trading Up 10.3% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $58.04 or 0.00249613 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $421.80 million and approximately $59.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00106158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00063811 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.63579239 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 325 active market(s) with $27,262,792.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

