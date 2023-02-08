Compound (COMP) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Compound has a total market cap of $405.13 million and approximately $41.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $55.75 or 0.00242774 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00103711 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00064594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000398 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.79172799 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $60,861,096.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

