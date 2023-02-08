Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

