CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,891,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.