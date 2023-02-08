CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 33,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

