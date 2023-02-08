Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $77.90 million and approximately $326,107.11 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00443779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,753.74 or 0.29396749 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00425516 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

