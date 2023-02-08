Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CSH opened at GBX 62.12 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £376.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.80. Civitas Social Housing has a 52 week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.15). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

