Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Civitas Social Housing Trading Up 3.4 %
CSH opened at GBX 62.12 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £376.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.80. Civitas Social Housing has a 52 week low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.15). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.
Civitas Social Housing Company Profile
See Also
- Fortinet’s Earnings Rally is a Lesson in Market Expectations
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.