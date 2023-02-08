Citigroup Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $95.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,063. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $86.15.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $1,831,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

