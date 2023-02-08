Citigroup Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $340.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $339.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,112. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AON will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

