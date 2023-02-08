Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $289.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.68. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

