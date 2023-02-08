Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Joseph Cumello Sells 997 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. 2,215,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $34,636,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $23,252,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

