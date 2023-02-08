Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 5.4 %

CMG stock traded down $93.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,629.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,202. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,546.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

