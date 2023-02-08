Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $544.41 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00444274 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.64 or 0.29429543 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00422111 BTC.

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,685,477 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

