Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.21

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $7.09. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 349,706 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile



Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

