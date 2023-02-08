Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,714 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.