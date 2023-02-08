Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.18 million and approximately $667,207.94 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00445076 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.14 or 0.29483884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00427877 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,395,710 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

