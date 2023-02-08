CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDW to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.